(Photo by David Watts/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Liam Rosenior’s tenure as Chelsea head coach began not with a bang, but with a familiar sigh of frustration from the directors’ box at Craven Cottage last night.

After being confirmed as Enzo Maresca’s successor, the new Blues boss watched helplessly from the stands as Marc Cucurella was sent off just 22 minutes into a chaotic West London derby against Fulham.

While Interim manager Calum McFarlane was technically patrolling the technical area, all eyes were on Rosenior, who had traveled to watch his new squad before officially taking the reins for Saturday’s FA Cup clash.

What he witnessed was a stark illustration of the disciplinary issues that have plagued Chelsea all season.

Marc Cucurella sent off in front of Liam Rosenior

The flashpoint arrived midway through the first half. Fulham winger Harry Wilson, looking dangerous on the break, surged past the Chelsea high line and raced clear on goal.

Cucurella, caught out of position and lacking the pace to recover, resorted to a desperate tug on Wilson’s arm just outside the penalty area.

Referee Peter Bankes hesitated only a moment before brandishing the straight red card for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

VAR quickly upheld the decision, leaving Chelsea with ten men for nearly 70 minutes.

It marked the club’s fifth Premier League red card of the 2025/26 campaign, a worrying statistic that Rosenior will need to address immediately.

Cucurella pulls down Wilson on the edge of the penalty area and is given his marching orders! ? pic.twitter.com/8vPliMWqxo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Chelsea’s disciplinary crisis need addressing

Addressing the team’s on-pitch discipline will be a primary concern for Rosenior.

Chelsea currently sit at the bottom of the 2025/26 Premier League fair play table, having accumulated 43 yellow cards and five red cards so far and seven across all competitions.

It takes them nearer to an unwanted Premier League record with Sunderland and QPR sharing the record for most red cards in a Premier League season with nine.

? Another red card for Chelsea after Marc Cucurella was sent off against Fulham. Their fifth of the season, which is more than double any other Premier League club… Sunderland and QPR share the all-time record for most red cards in a Premier League season with nine pic.twitter.com/hq5ojoYANt — Transfermarkt.co.uk (@TMuk_news) January 7, 2026

For the new head coach, instilling discipline and control will be an urgent priority if the Blues are to stabilize results and avoid further setbacks in both league and cup competitions.