Liverpool determined to sign 18 G/A Salah replacement with €100m asking price

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a surprise transfer move for Marseille forward Mason Greenwood as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Reds are said to be determined to bring Greenwood back to the Premier League, though he could cost as much as €100m, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Liverpool spent big on new attacking players in the summer as they brought in Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, their top two most expensive signings of all time.

Still, it’s not been the best season at Anfield and Salah’s dramatic dip in form has been a particularly concerning development.

Would Liverpool sign disgraced former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood?

LFC could certainly do with a player of Greenwood’s profile to replace Salah, but that doesn’t mean this rather surprising story is going to come to anything.

In truth, it’s very hard to imagine Liverpool would risk the backlash that would come with this controversial deal for a player who left Man Utd in the manner that he did.

The 24-year-old was suspended by the Red Devils after being arrested and charged for alleged attempted rape and assault, as per the BBC.

Even if Greenwood is now performing superbly at Marseille, this would surely be too toxic a deal for Liverpool to risk.

Mason Greenwood could still earn a big transfer

At the same time, even if Greenwood probably won’t return to English football, it’s possible that the in-form Jamaica international could earn another big move.

With 14 goals and four assists in 22 games for Marseille this season, it’s clear that Greenwood is back to his best on the pitch, and that might make it tricky for the Ligue 1 giants to hold on to him.

Liverpool, however, will surely look at other options when it comes to replacing Salah, as there are bound to be other top talents out there who wouldn’t come with such baggage.