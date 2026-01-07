"In their hands..." - Fabrizio Romano delivers positive Liverpool transfer update as talks ongoing

Arne Slot could still land the signing of Marc Guehi (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly still be in the race for the potential transfer of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England international is in the final year of his contract with Palace, and interest in him is hotting up as Manchester City attempt to negotiate a deal.

However, Romano says that Guehi’s move to City is not done yet, and that we shouldn’t forget about Liverpool, who had the player “in their hands” in the summer before the deal collapsed late on.

Liverpool fans will no doubt have been disappointed that that deal couldn’t work out, but it seems the Reds may still have a chance of landing their man.

Marc Guehi transfer latest as Manchester City in talks but Liverpool lurking

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano made it clear that LFC are tracking the Guehi situation, and it seems he wouldn’t go all in on the links with City, despite their ongoing negotiations with Palace.

“The doors are not closed to a generally exit for Marc Guehi. Man City are on it,” Romano said.

“Man City are negotiating with Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi but it’s not something done. It’s not something agreed.

“Don’t forget about Bayern calls. Don’t forget about Liverpool calls. The situation is moving around Marc Guehi because Bayern and Liverpool are tracking this opportunity for the summer transfer window.

“Liverpool internally believe that it’s going to be difficult to do the deal in January.

“But never say never. I would keep everything open on this story because Liverpool had the player in their hands in the summer transfer window. Then we know the deal collapsed. So Liverpool remain interested.”

Where will Marc Guehi end up?

Guehi could be better off moving to Liverpool for the long term, as City’s interest seems mainly to be sparked by injuries.

Pep Guardiola’s side have just lost both Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol and both could be out for a long time, so Guehi would have a key role to play now.

Once those two return, however, Guehi’s place in the team might be less assured, which might make Liverpool the better option for him, even if it’s not been the best season at Anfield.