Man United are currently involved in talks with two managers, confirms Sky reporter

Manchester United are continuing their careful internal process following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, with further discussions planned with Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Michael Carrick before a final decision is made on who will take charge as interim head coach.

According to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports News, there is also the possibility that both men could be involved in the coaching setup during this transitional period.

At present, no meetings are scheduled for today, with the club’s immediate focus firmly on football matters.

Man United are preparing for their trip to Burnley, while tonight also marks a significant moment internally as Darren Fletcher oversees his first game on the touchline.

Talks regarding the interim position are expected to accelerate later in the week once these immediate commitments are out of the way.

Man United are in the process of appointing interim manager

Following Amorim’s dismissal, Man United have made it clear that appointing an interim manager is their short-term priority.

The club’s hierarchy are determined not to rush into another permanent appointment, having seen the instability caused by frequent managerial changes in recent years.

Instead, United want a steady and familiar presence to guide the team through the remainder of the campaign.

Both Solskjær and Carrick are viewed internally as figures who understand the culture, expectations, and pressures of the club.

Solskjær, a former manager and club legend, retains strong relationships behind the scenes and is widely respected by supporters for his deep connection to the club’s identity.

Carrick, meanwhile, is highly regarded for his coaching acumen and calm authority, having previously impressed during a brief caretaker spell and in subsequent roles away from Old Trafford.

A permanent manager is expected to join in the summer

United’s plan is to spend the rest of the season under interim leadership, allowing the board and football department time to conduct a thorough review of potential long-term candidates.

By delaying a permanent appointment until the summer, the club believe they can make a more informed decision, aligning recruitment, playing style, and long-term vision under one unified direction.

This approach shows a growing sense within Old Trafford that patience is essential.

After years of reactive decisions and short-term fixes, United are keen to ensure the next permanent manager is chosen with clarity rather than urgency.

For now, stability, clear communication, and consistency are the priorities and whether that comes through Solskjær, Carrick, or a combination of both will become clearer as talks progress in the coming days.

