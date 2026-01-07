Man United make January window transfer decision following Ruben Amorim's sacking

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Despite the recent dismissal of Ruben Amorim, Manchester United have no plans to alter their approach to the January transfer window.

According to The Athletic, a relatively quiet period is being lined up at Old Trafford, even after what has been an eventful and turbulent start to the new year behind the scenes.

United’s decision-makers are understood to be aligned on maintaining financial discipline during the winter window, prioritising long-term planning over short-term reaction.

While Amorim’s departure has inevitably created uncertainty, it has not triggered a change in recruitment strategy.

Man United are focused on stability right now

The club remains focused on stability and is determined to avoid making costly or rushed signings that could complicate matters for the next permanent manager.

That said, some movement is still possible before the window closes, particularly when it comes to player departures.

United are open to allowing fringe players or those not central to the club’s medium-term plans to leave, either on loan or through permanent transfers, should suitable offers arrive.

Any outgoing deals would be viewed as an opportunity to rebalance the squad, reduce the wage bill, and create greater flexibility ahead of the summer.

Crucially, the club’s hierarchy have already decided that significant investment will be reserved for the end of the season.

A new permanent head coach, expected to be appointed in the summer, will be given the backing and resources needed to shape the squad according to their vision.

Red Devils are looking for a new manager

In the meantime, United are working towards appointing an interim manager to guide the team through the remainder of the campaign, with a clear mandate to steady performances rather than oversee major structural change.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the frontrunner right now to become the interim manager.

From a squad perspective, players are said to be aware that major reinforcements are unlikely this month, placing greater emphasis on internal solutions and improved performances on the pitch.

Senior figures within the dressing room are expected to shoulder added responsibility during this transitional phase, while younger players could be given opportunities to stake their claim.

By resisting the urge to overspend in January, United are signalling that the real reset is planned for the summer.

