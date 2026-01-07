(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic.

The defender has done quite well for Sassuolo in the Italian League, and Muharemovic could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition for the Red Devils. They need to tighten up at the back, and signing a quality defender would be a wise decision. They need to improve at the back if they want to compete for major trophies and regularly qualify for the Champions League.

Tarik Muharemovic would be a superb signing

The 22-year-old defender is highly rated across Europe and valued at €30 million (h/t SportWitness). However, Sassuolo are not interested in selling the player midseason. Any deal might have to wait until the summer transfer window. The Italian outfit is not keen on losing one of their best players in the middle of the season.

Along with Manchester United, Aston Villa are keen on securing his signature as well. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them could be exciting for Muharemovic.

Premier League move could tempt Muharemovic

It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself against world-class attacking players in the Premier League. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

At 22, he has a lot of room for improvement. The €30 million investment could look like a major bargain in future, if Muharemovic manages to fulfil his potential.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United retain their interest in the defender and come forward with an official proposal to sign him at the end of the season.