Video: Man Utd can't believe they haven't scored as Cunha header dramatically cleared off the line

Matheus Cunha's header is cleared off the line by Burnley (Picture via beIN Sports)

Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha surely thought he was about to score as this header was cleared off the line.

Man Utd are 1-0 down to Burnley at the time of writing, with an early own goal by Ayden Heaven giving the Clarets the lead.

However, the Red Devils are arguably a little unlucky not to be level by now, with Lisandro Martinez having a goal disallowed, while Cunha also came really close with this headed effort.

Watch below as Cunha did well to guide his header towards goal, only for the Burnley defence to do its job right at the last moment to keep it at 1-0…

Manchester United struggling in first game under Darren Fletcher

United notably sacked Ruben Amorim as manager earlier this week, with their former player Darren Fletcher now in charge as caretaker manager on a temporary basis.

Fletcher was a fine player for MUFC back in the day, but he’s inexperienced as a coach and it remains to be seen if he’s really the right choice to guide the club through this difficult period.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano earlier today, United are closing in on bringing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back to the club for a second spell as manager.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano made it clear that direct talks had taken place and that things were looking positive for the Norwegian tactician to return to Old Trafford.

Still, for now United will just want Fletcher to do what he can to get the team through this game and perhaps the next one if another interim manager hasn’t been finalised by then.