(Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images/Pedro Salado Getty Images)

The dismissal of Ruben Amorim as Manchester United manager has inevitably sparked speculation regarding the future of the club’s exiled stars, specifically Marcus Rashford.

The attacker left Old Trafford under a cloud 12 months ago following a well-documented fallout with the Portuguese coach.

Initially loaned to Aston Villa in January 2025 before joining Barcelona last summer, Marcus Rashford was widely seen as a casualty of Amorim’s strict tactical regime.

However, despite Amorim’s departure, it appears the door to a Manchester return remains firmly shut.

Manchester United make Marcus Rashford decision

According to a new report from The Sun, Manchester United have made a definitive decision to cut ties with the 28-year-old permanently.

Despite the change in the dugout, senior officials at Old Trafford have ruled that Rashford’s time at the club is over, prioritising a complete overhaul of the “dressing room culture.”

The hierarchy is reportedly happy for Barcelona to trigger the buy option inserted into his loan deal, which would see the Catalan giants secure the forward for a cut-price fee of around £30 million.

Rashford has successfully rebuilt his reputation in Spain, registering seven goals and eight assists in 25 appearances this season.

While his form has been rediscovered in La Liga, United’s board seems convinced that reintegrating him would risk destabilising the squad’s developing cohesion, regardless of who succeeds Amorim.

Should Man United give Rashford a chance under new manager?

This decision, however, carries significant risk. While Rashford’s attitude was cited as a friction point during Amorim’s tenure, permanently offloading a player of his caliber for just £30 million could prove to be a huge mistake.

Rashford’s pedigree at United is undeniable. Before his decline under Amorim, he was the club’s talisman, most notably hitting 30 goals in the 2022/23 campaign.

He is an academy graduate who understands the weight of the shirt better than most. If the friction was indeed specific to Amorim’s system or personality, a new manager might be able to unlock the explosive talent that once made him one of Europe’s most feared wingers.

By selling him now, United risk watching one of their best homegrown products thrive elsewhere while they struggle to find a replacement of equal quality in the transfer market.