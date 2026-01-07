. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s search for a new manager is gathering momentum, with Manchester United increasingly being linked to Oliver Glasner.

According to GiveMeSport, the current Crystal Palace head coach is understood to be “keen” on the prospect of a move to Old Trafford should a formal approach be made.

His contract is set to expire in the summer, placing Palace in a vulnerable negotiating position and giving Man United an opportunity to explore a deal without facing excessive compensation demands.

The current plan is to appoint an interim manager to guide the team through the remainder of the season, allowing the club’s hierarchy time to fully assess the managerial market before committing to a long-term appointment.

Man United are looking for a new manager

Following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, United’s leadership has begun a comprehensive review of potential candidates.

While short-term stability is the immediate priority, there is a clear understanding that the next permanent manager must align with a broader sporting vision, one focused on identity, structure, and sustained competitiveness both domestically and in Europe.

Glasner’s name has risen quickly up that shortlist thanks to his impressive work at Crystal Palace.

Since arriving in south London, the Austrian has earned widespread praise for instilling tactical clarity, discipline, and belief within the squad.

With limited resources, the manager has overachieved at Selhurst Park, catching the attention of top clubs.

Oliver Glasner has impressed at Crystal Palace

His achievements include guiding Palace to historic success in the FA Cup and lifting the Community Shield, feats that significantly enhanced his reputation across English football.

Beyond silverware, Glasner is admired for his modern coaching philosophy, emphasis on collective pressing, and willingness to develop younger players.

Sources close to United believe those traits fit well with the club’s evolving recruitment strategy and the current composition of the squad.

While no formal move has yet been made, expectations are growing that United’s interest will intensify as the season progresses and Glasner signals his openness to discussions.

Report reveals what happened between Ruben Amorim and Man United star just weeks before his sacking