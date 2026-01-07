Premier League manager will accept the Man United job if he receives an offer

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United breaking news
. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s search for a new manager is gathering momentum, with Manchester United increasingly being linked to Oliver Glasner.

According to GiveMeSport, the current Crystal Palace head coach is understood to be “keen” on the prospect of a move to Old Trafford should a formal approach be made.

His contract is set to expire in the summer, placing Palace in a vulnerable negotiating position and giving Man United an opportunity to explore a deal without facing excessive compensation demands.

The current plan is to appoint an interim manager to guide the team through the remainder of the season, allowing the club’s hierarchy time to fully assess the managerial market before committing to a long-term appointment.

Man United are looking for a new manager

Following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, United’s leadership has begun a comprehensive review of potential candidates.

While short-term stability is the immediate priority, there is a clear understanding that the next permanent manager must align with a broader sporting vision, one focused on identity, structure, and sustained competitiveness both domestically and in Europe.

Glasner’s name has risen quickly up that shortlist thanks to his impressive work at Crystal Palace.

Since arriving in south London, the Austrian has earned widespread praise for instilling tactical clarity, discipline, and belief within the squad.

With limited resources, the manager has overachieved at Selhurst Park, catching the attention of top clubs.

More Stories / Latest News
Close-up of Chelsea FC logo on corner flag at Stamford Bridge
Forgotten Chelsea man is high in demand as Premier League clubs line up January move
Man United breaking news
Man United make January window transfer decision following Ruben Amorim’s sacking
Liam Rosenior could become the new Chelsea manager
Rosenior eyes priority signing as Chelsea plot move for versatile South American talent

Oliver Glasner has impressed at Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace
Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

His achievements include guiding Palace to historic success in the FA Cup and lifting the Community Shield, feats that significantly enhanced his reputation across English football.

Beyond silverware, Glasner is admired for his modern coaching philosophy, emphasis on collective pressing, and willingness to develop younger players.

Sources close to United believe those traits fit well with the club’s evolving recruitment strategy and the current composition of the squad.

While no formal move has yet been made, expectations are growing that United’s interest will intensify as the season progresses and Glasner signals his openness to discussions.

Report reveals what happened between Ruben Amorim and Man United star just weeks before his sacking

More Stories Oliver Glasner

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *