"Good chance" of this manager taking Man United job after "face-to-face" talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United corner flag and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says there is a good chance of former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returning to the club.

The Norwegian tactician has had face-to-face meetings with Man Utd, according to Romano on his YouTube channel, and it seems there’s now a decent chance he’ll be coming back to Old Trafford for a second spell in charge.

Solskjaer had a mixed spell at United before, and one imagines he would only be in charge on an interim basis after the sacking of Ruben Amorim this week.

The Red Devils need to get their next managerial appointment right after some poor decisions in recent years, and relying on Solskjaer for the long-term seems like a gamble.

The latest on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s possible return to Manchester United

Discussing the latest on Solskjaer’s talks over returning to United, Romano said: “Let me start today by mentioning Manchester United because the name I’ve been telling you for days, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is becoming stronger and stronger in the internal ideas of Manchester United.

“Today, face-to-face meeting, Ole Gunnar Solar and Manchester United management to discuss this opportunity. Michael Carrick is also having conversations with Manchester United.

“So it’s going to be a huge moment for Man United. I can confirm to you that the feeling is quite good around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He’s ready to take the job.

“He’s ready to return to Man United. He’s ready to accept any condition in terms of financials, in terms of contract, in terms of length of the contract.

“Ole is ready and so conversations are going quite well. Again, let’s wait in terms of timing for Manchester United to make a final decision. But there is a good chance to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back to the club after he offered himself to Manchester United right after they decided to part ways with Ruben Amorim.

“And so now Ole is the clear favourite for the job.”

Solskjaer’s record as Manchester United manager

Solskjaer started well in his first stint as MUFC boss, but things ended pretty terribly for him before he was eventually sacked in November 2021.

The 52-year-old took charge of 168 games in total, winning 91 of those, giving him a win percentage of 54.17%.

That’s quite a lot better than Amorim, and only slightly under Erik ten Hag, with some recent United managerial statistics below…

Manager Games Wins Draws Losses Win % Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 168 91 37 40 54.17 Michael Carrick (caretaker) 3 2 1 0 66.67 Ralf Rangnick (interim) 29 11 10 8 37.93 Erik ten Hag 128 70 23 35 54.69 Ruud van Nistelrooy (caretaker) 4 3 1 0 75.00 Ruben Amorim 63 24 18 21 38.10

United fans will likely have mixed feelings about Solskjaer coming back, but he seems like a safe enough pair of hands for a few months.

All in all, though, the club need to avoid the mistake they made last time, when they ended up hiring him on perhaps a bit of an emotional whim after his strong start as interim manager.