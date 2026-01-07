(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush is attracting interest from Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Tottenham, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Villa boss Unai Emery is understood to be keen on acting decisively in January rather than delaying any potential move until the summer, viewing Marmoush as a player who could make an immediate impact during the second half of the season.

However, prising the Egyptian international away from the Etihad Stadium will not be straightforward.

The 26-year-old attacker has only played 206 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Pep Guardiola is reluctant to sanction a mid-season exit, believing Marmoush remains an important component of City’s attacking rotation.

With domestic and European commitments piling up, Guardiola values Marmoush’s ability to cover multiple attacking positions during an intense fixture schedule.

Aston Villa join race to sign Man City attacker

Despite that stance, Marmoush’s limited game time has not gone unnoticed elsewhere. Aston Villa see him as a player who could add depth to their squad.

Sources close to Villa suggest the club believe a January move could give them an edge in negotiations, especially if Marmoush is keen to play a more prominent role.

Villa are not alone in monitoring the situation. Tottenham are also keeping a close watch on Marmoush’s availability.

Spurs rate him highly due to his versatility, with the ability to operate both centrally and out wide fitting neatly into their recruitment profile.

Tottenham enter the picture after losing Antoine Semenyo

Tottenham are set to miss out on Antoine Semenyo who is on his way to Man City, and Marmoush has emerged as a viable alternative as they look to strengthen attacking depth for the remainder of the campaign.

While Marmoush remains professional and committed at City, regular starts have been hard to come by, and a move to a club where he could play a more central role may be tempting.

Much will depend on whether City successfully conclude their own attacking plans, including the potential Semenyo deal, and how strongly Marmoush pushes for increased minutes.

