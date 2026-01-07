The unraveling of Ruben Amorim: A reign that promised success but delivered chaos

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Ruben Amorim experiment at Old Trafford has come to an abrupt, if predictable, end.

Sacked just 14 months into his tenure, the Portuguese manager leaves Manchester United in a state of familiar turbulence.

While his arrival was heralded as the dawn of a modern, tactical revolution, his departure serves as a grim reminder of the club’s post-Sir Alex Ferguson reality.

Here is a look back at the moments that defined, and ultimately doomed, his time in Manchester.

The Grimsby Town Debacle

If there was a singular moment where the wheels began to wobble, it was the League Cup humiliation at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town.

It wasn’t just the defeat, it was the aftermath. In a press conference that will live in infamy, Amorim declared, “Sometimes I hate my players.”

It was a shocking breach of the dressing room code that alienated key figures and shattered the squad’s fragile confidence.

The 15th Place Finish

Amorim was tasked with steadying the ship after Erik ten Hag, but his time at the club saw them sink to new depths.

Finishing 15th in the Premier League wasn’t just a poor season, it was statistically the club’s worst performance in the modern era.

The stubborn adherence to his preferred 3-4-3 formation, despite lacking the wing-backs to execute it, left United exposed week after week, turning Old Trafford from a fortress into a hunting ground for mid-table teams.

The Europe League defeat

Man United had the opportunity to end their trophy drought by winning the Europa League against Tottenham last year.

However, it was one of their worst performances in the last few years that ended up costing them a European title.

Amorim’s tactics, his ability to make decisions when things are going against him and his team, his ability to motivate his players, all were tested in that final against Spurs in Bilbao, he failed miserably.

The “Entitlement” War

Amorim’s relationship with the club’s famed academy was equally fraught.

His public criticism of young talents like Harry Amass and Chido Obi, accusing them of “entitlement,” severed his connection with the fanbase’s most cherished asset: its youth.

Instead of nurturing the next generation, he seemed at war with them, creating a toxic atmosphere that permeated the training ground.

The Leeds Meltdown

The final nail in the coffin came at Elland Road. Following a dismal 1-1 draw against Leeds, Amorim launched a tirade against the club’s hierarchy, demanding sporting director Jason Wilcox “do his job.”

It was a public power struggle he was never going to win. By turning his fire on his bosses, Amorim ensured his P45 was signed before the team bus even returned to Manchester.