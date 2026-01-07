Thomas Frank rubs salt into Spurs fans' wounds as he's spotted with an Arsenal cup

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank with an Arsenal-branded cup (Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has been spotted drinking from an Arsenal-branded up in a bizarre blunder at the Bournemouth game.

The Danish tactician is not exactly Mr Popular with Spurs fans anyway at the moment, with his side losing once again this evening thanks to a late Antoine Semenyo goal.

Frank hasn’t done a great deal to win over the Tottenham supporters, with his side playing a pretty bland brand of football so far this season, and now there’s this…

How did Frank fail to notice the Arsenal branding on the cup? How did no one try harder to stop this absolute PR disaster?

Needless to say, it’s going down pretty badly with Spurs fans on Reddit, with one fan even describing it as a “sackable” offence.

Thomas Frank could be running out of time at Tottenham

Thomas Frank applauds the Tottenham fans after the Bournemouth game (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Despite doing a fine job at former club Brentford, Frank really hasn’t made the best start at Spurs and he could really do with finding a way to get the fans back onside.

Needless to say, moments like this are going to do anything but, even if it might appear pretty trivial to some.

Tottenham and Arsenal share a bitter rivalry and even though this surely wasn’t malicious, it just makes the Spurs manager look like he doesn’t appreciate how seriously the fans feel about these things.

For it to come in a game that THFC lost just really makes it feel like salt in Spurs fans’ wounds.

That’s now just one win in the last six games for Frank’s side, with three defeats and two draws.

The north Londoners are 14th in the Premier League table, with more defeats than wins so far this season.

