“Completely stupid” – Thomas Frank slams “sad” focus on Arsenal cup story

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank was not happy as he was asked about drinking from an Arsenal-branded up before the game against Bournemouth.

It was another difficult evening for Spurs as they conceded late on to lose 3-2 to Bournemouth, and Frank has only gone and made himself even more unpopular over an incident before the match.

Frank discussed the Arsenal cup incident in his post-match press conference, and insisted he didn’t do it on purpose, but also slammed the focus on this kind of story.

Watch below as the Danish tactician was clearly agitated as he said it was “sad” that he had to answer questions like this, and that it’s a sign things are going in the wrong direction…

Thomas Frank says he did not notice Arsenal cup

“I definitely did not notice it,” Frank told reporters.

“I think it would be fair to say that we’re not winning every single football match, so it would be absolutely, completely stupid of me to take a cup with Arsenal’s … anyone thinking I’ve done that or the staff has done it…

“I think actually it’s a little bit sad in football that I need to be asked a question about that,” he added.

“We’re definitely going in the wrong direction if we need to worry about me having a cup with a logo of another club, of course I’d never do that, it would be extremely stupid.”

Can Frank last much longer at Tottenham?

Frank’s THFC side are now down in 14th place in the Premier League table after a run of just one win in their last six games.

Despite impressing during his time at Brentford, he’s made a really poor start at Spurs and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be in the job for much longer.

The absolute last thing Frank needed right now was to be seen with the cup of Tottenham’s biggest rivals.