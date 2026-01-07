Thomas Frank has joined Tottenham recently. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur signed Joao Palhinha on loan from Bayern Munich at the start of the season.

The Portuguese international has been excellent for them in the Premier League. He has established himself as one of the first names on the sheet. There is no doubt that he’s a key player for Tottenham, and there have been rumours that they could look to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Joao Palhinha future is unclear

Journalist Dean Jones has now revealed on his X account that the midfielder’s long-term future at Tottenham remains unclear. The journalist claims that his long-term stay at the London club might be less likely than initially anticipated. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months. There is no doubt that he is an excellent player, and Tottenham needs someone with his skill set. Keeping him at the club would be ideal.

Palhinha will want Spurs stay

Meanwhile, the midfielder will be looking to continue at Tottenham as well. He has regained his form and confidence with the London club, and moving back to Germany might not make much sense for him. He struggled to secure regular opportunities at Bayern Munich, and he will not want to return to the German club. Continuing in the Premier League would be ideal for the player.

It will be interesting to see if he can convince him to make the move permanent in the summer. Palhinha has also been linked with Manchester United.

If the north London club decided against signing him, there is unlikely to be any shortage of clubs looking to snap him up. He is a quality player, and he has shown that in the Premier League season.