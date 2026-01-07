A detailed view of a corner flag, which features the emblem of Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing the Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the past as well. He has struggled for regular opportunities at the Spanish club this season, and he could be on his way back to the Premier League.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham are in contact regarding a potential move, and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done in January. There have been rumours of a possible loan move. However, Atletico Madrid are prepared to sell him permanently if the right offer is presented.

Gallagher played his best football in the Premier League with Chelsea and Crystal Palace. He knows the league well, and he could make an immediate impact. He could solve Spurs’ midfield problems during the second half of the campaign. They need more physicality and drive in the middle of the park. They need someone who can carry the ball forward and fit into their high-pressure system. The England international is certainly tailor-made for the way they like to play.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. Gallagher could be attracted to the idea of joining the North London club if they can provide him with regular opportunities. It could help him get his career back on track and cement his place in the England national team for the upcoming World Cup.

Manchester United are keen on the player as well. They need more quality in the middle of the park, and they have the resources to get across the line. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can beat them to his signature.