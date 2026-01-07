"Fresh offer" made by Tottenham as €15m wonderkid "keen" to complete Spurs transfer

Souza has been the subject of a bid from Tottenham (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly made a new bid in the region of €15m for highly-rated young Santos left-back Souza.

According to reliable transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, Spurs are working to bring Souza to north London, and the 19-year-old himself would also be “keen” on the move.

However, Santos have not yet responded to Tottenham’s offer, and it could be that they’ll make life difficult for the Premier League side when it comes to selling this important player.

? Exclusive: Spurs have made a fresh offer to Santos worth in the region of €15m for Brazilian left-back Souza. 19-year-old is keen on the move. Santos yet to answer. Brazilian club want a sell-on as part of any deal.?? ? @edu17burgos pic.twitter.com/O3aD71dUCX — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 7, 2026

Tottenham looking at Souza transfer to strengthen at left-back

Tottenham might not necessarily bring Souza in to become first choice straight away, as the Brazilian youngster clearly looks like one for the future.

Still, Thomas Frank could also arguably do with another option on the left-hand side of his defence as Djed Spence perhaps hasn’t been entirely convincing there this season.

Destiny Udogie is another option Spurs can rely on, but he seems to have fallen out of favour, so perhaps Souza would be an upgrade.

Despite only being 19 years of age, Souza has already played 38 senior matches for Santos, scoring one goal, while he’s also played at the Under-17 World Cup with Brazil.

THFC often do well when it comes to recruiting young players and easing them into their first-team slowly, and it looks like Souza could fit that strategy well, giving Frank someone who can, at the very least, put pressure on his more senior players to up their performance levels soon or risk being dropped to the bench.