(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The 22-year-old Cameroonian International has impressed in the Premier League, and he is on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester United, as per TEAMtalk.

Spurs are monitoring his situation closely, but a January move seems unlikely. The player will cost around £80-87 million. It seems that Tottenham are lining up a summer move for the talented young midfielder. They need more defensive steel and drive in the middle of the park.

The 22-year-old is a technically gifted midfielder who will help protect the back line and drive the team forward. He has been labelled as the “new Mousa Dembele”. The Belgian was an exceptional performer for Tottenham, and they need someone like him now. Signing the 22-year-old would represent an excellent investment for the North London club. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay the asking price for the young midfielder.

Baleba will want to compete at the highest level, and the opportunity to join could be exciting for him, especially if they secure Champions League qualification for next season. They are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and won the UEFA Europa League last season. They are an attractive destination for most players.

The asking price is relatively high, and Tottenham might need to offload some fringe players to fund a move for the African. However, the player is exceptionally talented, and he has a bright future. He could end up justifying the investment in time.

Liverpool and Manchester United also need a quality midfielder, and they have the resources to pay a premium. Tottenham must act quickly to get the deal done.