"Every single day of your life" - Gary Neville sends emotional transfer plea to Man United star

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has sent an emotional message to Kobbie Mainoo amid some uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford.

The highly-rated 20-year-old enjoyed a fine start to his Man Utd career but has recently had to make do with a lot of time on the bench.

It could be that this will lead to Mainoo leaving in order to find more first-team football elsewhere, but Neville has made it clear he hopes he’ll stay.

Gary Neville’s advice to Kobbie Mainoo amid transfer uncertainty

Speaking in the video clip below, the pundit said Mainoo should be fighting every single day of his life to keep wearing the United shirt…

“I’ve seen Manchester United’s young players over the last few years, I’ve seen a few of them leave the club and excel so I’m maybe not the right person to advise him,” Neville said.

“My view would be that you should fight to stay at the club every single day of your life. Having that badge on your shirt is an absolute privilege and an honour, and you can never, in my view, have a bad day when you’re wearing the Manchester United badge on your shirt.”

Kobbie Mainoo in action for Manchester United
Kobbie Mainoo in action for Manchester United (Getty Images)

Neville added that he hoped Mainoo would “knuckle down” because he has got “talent”.

Kobbie Mainoo attracting transfer suitors

Mainoo has been linked with Chelsea, as per our report, while Turkish outlet Sabah (as cited and translated by Sport Witness) have also claimed Besiktas have been in touch about signing the England international.

Perhaps now that Ruben Amorim has gone, however, we will see Mainoo get more opportunities, as the departure of the Portuguese tactician will likely lead to a new formation that allows for more midfielders.

Neville noted in his analysis that Mainoo was never likely to get in ahead of Bruno Fernandes, but one imagines United’s next manager will move away from the 3-4-3 formation that limited the team to two players in the middle.

