Arsenal to consider summer move for €100m-rated winger wanted by Man United

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of making a major summer move for Yan Diomande, with The Athletic reporting that the Arsenal hierarchy are closely monitoring the 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger ahead of a potential bid.

Diomande, already regarded as one of the brightest emerging talents in European football, has attracted attention from several elite clubs, but any transfer appears unlikely before the summer, with RB Leipzig unwilling to sanction his exit in January.

According to the report, Leipzig value Diomande at around €100 million, a figure that reflects both his immense potential and his immediate impact at club and international level.

Arsenal, who have been actively scouting young attacking profiles capable of adding pace and long-term quality to Mikel Arteta’s project, see Diomande as a player who could elevate their forward line in the coming years.

Arsenal are expected to move in the summer

However, such a deal would require substantial financial commitment and long-term planning, meaning the Gunners are expected to revisit the situation once the Premier League season concludes.

Diomande’s rise has been rapid. The teenager has earned widespread recognition not only for his performances in the Bundesliga but also on the international stage.

On Tuesday, he continued to enhance his growing reputation by scoring for Ivory Coast national football team during their 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 victory over Burkina Faso national football team.

Diomande has impressed top clubs across Europe

Interest in Diomande stretches well beyond north London. Paris Saint-Germain have been tracking him as they continue their long-term squad refresh, while Manchester United have also shown admiration for the winger as part of their own rebuild strategy.

With multiple top clubs monitoring his situation, the summer transfer window could become a battleground for one of Europe’s most coveted young attackers.

For Arsenal, the appeal is clear. The club are keen to reinforce their attacking options with players capable of competing at the highest level for years to come, and Diomande could be the ideal player for that.

