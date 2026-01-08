Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks dejected after the Premier League match against Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the Corinthians midfielder, Breno Bidon.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in South America, and Corinthians are demanding a fee of around €30 million for him.

Breno Bidon price revealed

According to SportWitness, the two Premier League clubs are keen to secure his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to meet the asking price.

They have the resources to pay €30 million for the player, and the 20-year-old could justify the investment in future. He is a talented player with a bright future, and it should not be a problem for him to justify the investment in the long run. Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and it is no surprise that they are targeting elite talents.

Bidon could fancy a move

Bidon could be excited about the possibility of moving to the Premier League. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. Even though he might not be a regular starter for Arsenal or Manchester United, he could still be an important member of the first team.

Arsenal and Manchester United have an impressive history of nurturing young players. They could play a key role in the development of the 20-year-old.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs decides to come forward with an official proposal to get the deal done. Convincing the midfielder to join the club will not be difficult, and the asking price is quite affordable.