Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal logo, and David Ornstein (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Reliable journalist David Ornstein has got Arsenal fans excited by confirming that the Gunners are in touch over a possible transfer move for Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace central defender is one of the top players in Europe in his position and it makes sense that there’s plenty of interest in him as he nears the end of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Rumours of Arsenal being in for Guehi first emerged earlier today as the Daily Mirror reported on it, and now Ornstein of the Athletic has followed the story up.

See below for Ornstein’s post on X about Arsenal being alongside Manchester City and Liverpool in targeting Guehi…

? Arsenal retain long-held Marc Guehi interest – most likely as summer option. #AFC discussing Crystal Palace defender + in touch with 25yo’s camp. #LFC also want England int’l at end of season, #MCFC keen immediately @TheAthleticFC after @johncrossmirror https://t.co/AFTdNo1KVM — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 8, 2026

Arsenal’s surprise transfer interest in Marc Guehi

Guehi is a top player, but it’s hard to understand what need Arsenal have for him when they’re already so well-stocked with defensive depth.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are a world class centre-back pairing, and the likes of Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera are very capable backup options.

Others like Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White can also play in central defence if needed, so Guehi probably wouldn’t get much playing time at the Emirates Stadium.

Is Marc Guehi to Manchester City still the most likely transfer outcome?

By contrast, Man City have injuries at the back that mean they need Guehi now, so that would surely be the option that makes the most sense for all parties involved.

Liverpool, like Arsenal, are said to be targeting Guehi for the summer, with the England international looking ideal to come in as a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds also have Ibrahima Konate nearing the end of his contract, so it could be good business to replace one free agent with another.

City’s need to land Guehi quickly, though, surely puts them in pole position.