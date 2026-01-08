Former Arsenal star makes BIG prediction about recent Gunners signing

Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi celebrate during Arsenal's win vs Aston Villa (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal right-back Emmanuel Eboue has given his backing to struggling striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of tonight’s big game against Liverpool.

The Ivorian, who played for Arsenal between 2005 and 2011, is confident that Gyokeres will still prove to be a top striker for the Gunners, despite making a slow start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sweden international was hugely prolific at Sporting Lisbon, scoring 97 goals in 102 games for the club, though he’s managed only seven in 23 appearances for Arsenal.

Fans who are looking into how to buy Arsenal vs Liverpool tickets will undoubtedly be hoping he can find the back of the net tonight and help deliver an important victory in this season’s title race.

Arsenal’s struggling Viktor Gyokeres backed to shine

Eboue hasn’t lost faith in Gyokeres yet, as he feels all Arsenal’s signings this summer have looked good.

Discussing Gyokeres in particular as he spoke to Ladbrokes at the launch of Ladisfaction, the former defender said: “I wouldn’t say I’ve been disappointed by any Arsenal players this season. I know Viktor Gyokeres has faced a lot of pressure this season, and it’s definitely been a difficult period for him – but I’m still confident he will be a top, top striker for the football club, and he’ll have a really big part to play in the rest of the season.

“You can see his teammates love him, and they want to help him, and that’s so important for me when you talk about a title race and togetherness. You know, they gave him a penalty a couple of weeks ago, to give him the confidence and to get another goal. For me, no new signings have disappointed me at all.”

Can Gyokeres keep his place in the Arsenal team?

One complicated factor for Gyokeres now is that Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are both back to fitness again.

The striker spot has been pretty much Gyokeres’ own all season, but now that Jesus and Havertz are options again, it might take more from the 27-year-old to keep his place in Mikel Arteta’s starting line up.

Arsenal spent big money to sign Gyokeres after a lengthy saga in which they also seemed to be strongly in the race for Benjamin Sesko.

Ultimately they made this slightly risky choice and, so far at least, it’s not paid off for them.