"He's offered nothing" - Gary Neville slams Arsenal star's invisible performance vs Liverpool

Gary Neville and Viktor Gyokeres (Photo by Jess Hornby, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has been heavily criticised for a quiet performance against Liverpool in tonight’s big game in the Premier League.

The Sweden international has been disappointing since joining the Gunners from Sporting Lisbon in the summer, managing only seven goals in 23 games.

Neville was far from impressed with Gyokeres’ display this evening, slamming the 27-year-old for offering nothing while he was on the pitch.

Gyokeres has now been subbed off and replaced by Gabriel Jesus up front, while Arsenal fans will also be hoping for Kai Havertz to come back to full fitness as soon as possible.

Gary Neville on Viktor Gyokeres’ poor performance vs Liverpool

See below as afcstuff quote Neville from his Sky Sports commentary…

Gary Neville on Gyökeres: “He’s been ineffective & that’s being kind. He’s offered nothing.” [Sky] — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 8, 2026

“He’s been ineffective and that’s being kind. He’s offered nothing,” Neville said.

The stats back that up, with Gyokeres failing to muster a single shot in the game, while he only had eight touches of the ball and made six successful passes.

Arsenal had a decent start to the game, and surely could have capitalised if they’d had a better striker leading the line.

Do Arsenal need to sign another striker?

Some AFC fans will point to Jesus and Havertz as options up front, but the truth is that the club probably needs to go back into the market for a major centre-forward signing next summer.

Both Jesus and Havertz have been too injury prone to reliably replace Gyokeres, who is running out of time to prove himself at this level.

Ultimately, even if he was hugely prolific in Portugal, with 97 goals in 102 games, he has looked completely out of his depth at a top Premier League club.

It remains to be seen who Arsenal could move for, but there will surely be money set aside for a major investment in that position which is arguably the only weakness in Mikel Arteta’s squad.