(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid midfielder Thiago Almada.

The Spanish club is looking to reduce their squad so that they can make new signings, and the Argentine has been put up for sale, as per Fichajes.​

The player is valued at €25 million, and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can complete the deal. They need more creativity and technical ability in the final third, and Almada would be an excellent addition. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he will look to establish himself as an important player for the West Midlands club.

The talented Argentine has not been a regular starter for Atletico Madrid this season, and he has 570 minutes of first-team action. He needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential, and moving to Aston Villa could be ideal for him, especially if they are willing to offer him regular opportunities.

Aston Villa have done quite well this season, and they are third in the Premier League table. They will be looking to finish in the Champions League positions, and they need to strengthen the team in January to sustain their current run of form.

The 24-year-old would be an excellent acquisition for them, and they have the resources to pay the asking price. The €25 million investment could prove to be a bargain in future.

Almada will be excited about taking a new challenge as well. He is entering the peak years of his career, and this is the right time for him to move to the Premier League. Aston Villa have an excellent squad and a quality manager like Unai Emery, who could bring out the best in the South American midfielder.