Agreement reached: Bayern Munich make progress to agree deal with Liverpool target

Bayern Munich are set to retain Dayot Upamecano beyond the current season after reaching a verbal agreement with the defender on a new contract, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

With just six months remaining on his existing deal, Upamecano had attracted serious interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool, but the 25-year-old now appears set to continue his future at the Allianz Arena.

Romano reports that the structure of the contract, the length of the new deal, and the salary package have all been settled between Bayern and Upamecano’s representatives.

While a formal announcement has yet to be made, all parties are understood to be on the same page, signalling a major step forward in Bayern’s defensive planning.

Liverpool target Upamecano expected to stay at Bayern

Interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool highlighted his growing stature, particularly as he entered the final phase of his contract.

With both the club looking to strengthen their central defensive position, Upamecano was someone they had on their radar but the Frenchman is now ready to stay at Bayern Munich where he has been highly successful since his move from RB Leipzig.

The news will be welcomed by Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, who recently spoke openly about the negotiations and delivered an unusually candid assessment of the situation.

When asked about Upamecano’s contract talks, Dreesen told Sky Sports Germany:

“I believe he should sign what he has on the table now, because things aren’t going to get any better. We made him an exceptionally good offer, he’s certainly one of the best center backs in the world. If you chew gum for too long, the flavor eventually fades. That’s why this shouldn’t drag on like chewing gum.”

Bayern have made progress in contract talks

Dreesen’s comments showed Bayern’s determination to resolve the matter swiftly, particularly as the club looks to stabilise its defensive unit in the long term.

Upamecano’s decision to move forward with a renewal is seen internally as a major win for the club’s sporting project, especially with major European giants watching the situation closely.

With the verbal agreement in place, the German champions can now plan ahead with confidence as they prepare for another push in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

