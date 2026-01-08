Bid prepared: Chelsea confident of luring €150m transfer target to Stamford Bridge

Julian Alvarez in action for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to offer as much as €150m for the transfer of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez in the summer.

The Blues could do with a world class centre-forward after a frustrating season from summer signings Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, who haven’t really delivered.

Alvarez has a total of 40 goals in 81 games since joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City, where he’d also impressed as a squad player.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are confident of winning the race for Alvarez due to the fact that he might be tempted to return to English football.

Julian Alvarez transfer would be a major statement by Chelsea

Alvarez is clearly one of the finest forwards in Europe right now, so if Chelsea were to bring him in for big money it would represent a big statement and a shift from their recent approach in the market.

CFC have invested a lot in elite young players in a bid to build for the future, but it doesn’t really seem to be working, and a move proven player like Alvarez might be the better option.

The Argentina international is surely just the kind of player the Chelsea of old would have gone after to try to help deliver the biggest trophies in football.

Chelsea’s striker issues continue

It’s been a difficult few years for Chelsea, with Nicolas Jackson shifted in the summer after struggling to impress, but it seems like Pedro and Delap aren’t doing much better.

Pedro has seven goals in 25 games in all competitions for the west London giants, while Delap has only two in 15 games so far.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will give these players more time before launching a big move for someone like Alvarez, but one imagines plenty of fans would like to see more experienced players coming in.