Pedro Neto celebrates scoring for Chelsea. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in bringing Antonio Rudiger back to the club this month.

They are keeping tabs on his situation. Real Madrid and the Spanish outfit are prepared to sanction his departure. According to a report via Fichajes, they will let the German defender leave for a fee of just €10 million. PSG are also interested in securing his signature, and clubs from Saudi Arabia are monitoring his situation.

Chelsea could use Rudiger

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to get the deal done. The asking price is quite reasonable, and they have the finances to get the deal done. They need his leadership and defensive qualities, and the German could prove to be a very useful acquisition in the short term. He knows the club well and helped them win major trophies, such as the UEFA Champions League, during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The opportunity to return to the London club could be exciting for the German international as well. Rudiger could help Chelsea tighten up at the back and secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.

Where will Antonio Rudiger end up?

Real Madrid are not desperate to sell the player, and they would happily keep him until the end of the season if no one is willing to pay the asking price. It remains to be seen what clubs like Chelsea and PSG are willing to do in the coming weeks.

Rudiger is a quality defender with a wealth of experience. He could improve most teams in world football. Even though it would be a short-term acquisition, the asking price is quite nominal, and the deal could be worth doing for Chelsea.

They have invested in multiple young players in recent windows, but a leader like Rudiger could make a big difference for them on and off the pitch.