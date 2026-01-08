Liam Rosenior announced as Chelsea manager (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae.

The 28-year-old South Korean has been linked with a move away from Germany, and Liam Rosenior is looking to sign him to improve his defensive unit, as per Fichajes.​

He is likely to cost around €30 million, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal done. The South Korean has the physicality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a very useful acquisition for the London club.

Chelsea have looked vulnerable at the back, and they need to improve there. The South Korean has the quality and the experience to succeed in English football, and he could be tempted to take on a new challenge. He helped Bayern Munich win the league title last season, and this could be the right time for him to move on.

He is no longer a guaranteed starter for the German club, and sitting on the bench at Bayern Munich would not make sense.

Chelsea is expected to offload players like Axel Disasi this month, and they will need a replacement. The Bayern Munich defender would be ideal for them. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, and the defender will look to get the deal sorted this time around.

Chelsea have brought in a new manager, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Enzo Maresca was shown the door after a disappointing run of results. The Blues are expected to fight for Champions League qualification, and signing the right players in January will help them bounce back.​

The Bayern Munich defender knows what it takes to play for a big club, and he could be the ideal fit for them.​