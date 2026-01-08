Ruben Amorim during Manchester United's draw vs Wolves (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw against Burnley in the Premier League last night.

The Red Devils had been playing in a three-defender formation under Ruben Amorim all season, but interim manager Darren Fletcher decided to switch to a back four against Burnley last night.

The former Manchester United midfielder revealed that the formation is synonymous with the club, and it suited his players. Amorim has been previously criticised for using his players out of position in roles they are unfamiliar with. Fletcher switching back to the four-defender formation certainly suits Manchester United better in theory, and it will be interesting to see if they can improve in the coming weeks.

Darren Fletcher said switching to a back-four: “It is what I have always played in my career, it’s synonymous with Manchester United, and it suited the players tonight for this game.”

The former Manchester United midfielder’s claim that the 4-4-2 is synonymous with Manchester United might come across as a subtle dig at the former Manchester United manager, Amorim. The Portuguese manager was dogmatic in his philosophy and refused to change his approach, despite not having the players to execute his preferred style of football.

That ultimately cost him his job at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will now look to bounce back strongly in the coming weeks. They will be hoping to secure European qualification for the next season. It will be interesting to see if Fletcher can steady the ship at Old Trafford. Manchester United are considering multiple managers, and they have been linked to a former midfielder. Michael Carrick as well.

It will be interesting to see who they end up with.