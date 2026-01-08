English midfielder wants to join Leeds United in January

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly keen on returning to Leeds United during the January transfer window, but a reunion appears unlikely at this stage.

According to FourFourTwo, Leeds are not expected to make a move for their former midfield talisman, despite Phillips’ willingness to come back.

Phillips’ career has taken a sharp decline since his high-profile move to Man City.

After leaving Elland Road as a fan favourite and England regular, his time at the Etihad has been deeply challenging.

The 30-year-old has not featured for City since September and has struggled to earn the trust of Pep Guardiola, who has repeatedly preferred other midfield options.

Kalvin Phillips has struggled since leaving Leeds United

His spell at City has included two loan moves, the most recent being a temporary stint with Ipswich Town during their time in the Premier League.

Far from reigniting his form, those loan spells have only deepened the sense that Phillips’ once-promising career has stalled dramatically since leaving Leeds in 2022.

What once looked like a natural progression to a title-winning superclub has instead become a nightmare.

Phillips, who was a vital part of England national football team during their Euro 2020 campaign, now finds himself miles away from international contention.

The midfielder is now ready to return to Leeds United but the Premier League side are not interested in making a move.

Leeds have financial considerations to weigh and are prioritising other areas of the squad.

The Whites are not interested in signing Phillips

As it stands, Farke’s side are unlikely to pursue a move for him, despite Phillips’ clear openness to a reunion.

Phillips would be open to returning to Leeds in the January transfer window if the Yorkshire club were to make a move to secure his signature.

With City ready to greenlight his departure and Phillips himself eager for a fresh start, the January window represents an ideal moment for all parties.

However, unless Leeds reconsider their stance, or another Premier League club steps forward, Phillips faces the prospect of continuing a difficult spell at the Etihad.

Leeds set to rescue 27-year-old from Chelsea’s Bomb Squad in January