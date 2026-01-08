Euro giants confident of keeping long term Chelsea target in major blow to the Blues

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

AC Milan are increasingly confident of securing a new contract for star goalkeeper Mike Maignan, according to reports from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The France international, whose current deal is set to expire this summer, had been at risk of leaving the club on a free transfer, a situation that attracted attention from several European giants, including Chelsea.

Contract talks between Maignan and Milan had previously stalled, with negotiations reaching a standstill late last year.

During that period, it appeared increasingly likely that the 30-year-old could seek a new challenge outside Serie A, prompting clubs such as Chelsea to monitor the situation closely.

Chelsea have long-term interest in Mike Maignan

The Blues, long-term admirers of Maignan, were heavily linked with a summer move but ultimately decided to continue backing Robert Sánchez as their No. 1.

However, Di Marzio now reports that discussions are set to resume in the coming days, and there is renewed optimism within Milan’s hierarchy that a full agreement can be reached.

Maignan is believed to be open to extending his stay at the San Siro, particularly given his importance to the club and the strong bond he has developed with Milan supporters since joining from Lille in 2021.

Chelsea, despite maintaining interest, now face an increasingly difficult task if they still hope to prise Maignan away from Italy.

With Milan edging closer to tying down one of their most valuable assets, the prospect of a move to the Premier League has diminished significantly.

Goalkeeper is expected to stay at AC Milan

Maignan’s reputation has skyrocketed in recent seasons. Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, he has earned praise for his shot-stopping ability, commanding presence, distribution, and leadership.

His performances for both Milan and the France national football team have drawn interest from top clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid at various stages.

Maignan looks set to continue guarding the posts at the San Siro for years to come.

