'Prime position to sign him' - Expert confident Liverpool can make January signing

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have received renewed encouragement in their long-standing pursuit of Marc Guéhi, with the possibility emerging that Crystal Palace could be open to a January deal under the right circumstances.

The Reds have admired Guéhi for several months, having first attempted to sign him during the summer transfer window.

At that time, Palace refused to sanction his departure after failing to secure an adequate replacement, effectively blocking the move at the eleventh hour.

Liverpool remain firmly interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Anfield. Guéhi’s contractual situation has placed him in a position of leverage, with several top clubs monitoring developments closely.

Liverpool given hope of signing Marc Guéhi

Arne Slot’s side are not alone in the race. Manchester City are also assessing Guéhi, driven by injury issues affecting key defenders Joško Gvardiol and Rúben Dias.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes Liverpool could structure a deal similar to the one that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold join Real Madrid shortly before his contract expired, a transfer that allowed Liverpool to secure a £10m fee and ensured the player was eligible for the Club World Cup.

Maguire explained how a comparable approach could work in Guéhi’s situation, as reported by The Mirror:

“Everybody’s looking at centre-half, given that they thought that they’d signed Guehi in the summer and then that deal collapsed at the last minute.

“So could they sign him now in a bid not dissimilar to the situation that we saw with Trent Alexander-Arnold? He went to Real Madrid with four weeks of the transfer window before his contract ran out, but that qualified him for the Club World Cup.

“So they got £10m there. Could Palace get £20m for Guehi in January? Certainly they could. Liverpool are in a prime position to sign him because they’re an attractive proposition.”

A move this month will benefit all parties

Maguire’s comments suggest that a mid-season deal could benefit all parties.

Palace would avoid losing Guéhi for nothing, Liverpool would secure a top class defender ahead of fierce summer competition, and the player himself would gain clarity over his future at a critical stage in his career.

While there are still obstacles, including Palace’s desire to remain competitive and their current defensive depth, Liverpool’s status, Guéhi’s expiring contract, and the growing interest from other Premier League giants make the coming weeks crucial.

Liverpool eye €80-100m swoop for ex-Premier League star with 15 goals this season