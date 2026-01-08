Fabrizio Romano reveals staggering cost of Manchester United hiring and firing Ruben Amorim

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some detail into how much Manchester United have spent on having Ruben Amorim as their manager for just over a year.

The Portuguese tactician was sacked by Man Utd earlier this week, having really struggled since moving from Sporting Lisbon in November 2024.

According to Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, the Red Devils have ended up spending a total package worth £27m on Amorim.

This includes Amorim’s wages, the compensation to his former club Sporting Lisbon, and also the £10m pay-off to him and his staff after sacking him.

Why Manchester United sacked Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim arriving ahead of Leeds vs Manchester United
Ruben Amorim arriving ahead of Leeds vs Manchester United (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

There’s no escaping the fact that Amorim performed really poorly as United manager in comparison to others who’ve recently been in that job.

See below for Amorim’s win percentage and it’s clearly a lot worse than the club’s last two permanent managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag…

Manager Games Wins Draws Losses Win %
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 168 91 37 40 54.17
Michael Carrick (caretaker) 3 2 1 0 66.67
Ralf Rangnick (interim) 29 11 10 8 37.93
Erik ten Hag 128 70 23 35 54.69
Ruud van Nistelrooy (caretaker) 4 3 1 0 75.00
Ruben Amorim 63 24 18 21 38.10

MUFC also finished 15th in the Premier League table last season, and lost the Europa League final to a Tottenham side who finished 17th.

On top of that, the football was pretty bland and uninspiring, with Amorim overly reliant on a 3-4-3 formation that didn’t seem to make the best use of the players at his disposal.

Still, as Romano has revealed, this has all been rather expensive for United, so they really need to get it right with their next managerial appointment.

Amorim looked like someone who would surely be coming in for the long term, but it looks like it was the right decision to sack him overall.

They could do with avoiding an expensive mistake like this again, though.

