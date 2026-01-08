Jamie Carragher aims major dig at Mikel Arteta's Arsenal tactics against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta and Jamie Carragher (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has aimed a major dig at the tactics of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in a comment on X, formerly Twitter.

The Gunners weren’t at their best on Thursday night as they only drew 0-0 at home to Liverpool, failing to take the chance to open up an eight-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Carragher criticised Arteta’s approach to the game afterwards, replying to a post from popular Arsenal account Tim Stillman by saying the north Londoners played very cautiously in both games against Liverpool this season…

Carragher has accused Arsenal of not taking any “risk” in 180 minutes against Liverpool this season, referring also to their 1-0 defeat to Arne Slot’s side back in August.

Is Mikel Arteta too cautious in Arsenal’s big games?

Arteta has faced criticism like this before, with Arsenal also notably also looking a little conservative in their approach to the Manchester City game at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season.

AFC drew that game 1-1, and one has to wonder if they’ll end up looking back and regretting that they didn’t go for it more in games against City and Liverpool.

Having said that, Arteta’s side also recently thrashed Aston Villa 4-1 at the Emirates when they arrived there looking like serious title contenders after an 11-game winning streak.

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal approach their other big games later in the season, as they still have to play City and Tottenham away, plus Chelsea and Manchester United at home.

Carragher, meanwhile, will be pleased to see Liverpool’s recent improvement as they’re now nine games unbeaten, though there have been a lot of draws in there and they remain very much out of the title race.

LFC also didn’t register a single shot on target against Arsenal, which is the first time that’s happened to them in a Premier League game in 16 years, suggesting they perhaps also didn’t take many risks in this game…