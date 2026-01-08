Just In: Liverpool and Manchester City prepare offers for soon-to-be free agent

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, hugs Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Marc Guéhi’s future is moving rapidly toward a decisive moment, with the defender scheduled to meet his agent on Monday afternoon to discuss his next steps.

According to a trusted source on X, both Liverpool and Manchester City have already tabled contract offers for the Crystal Palace captain, signalling the start of what could become one of January’s most competitive transfer battles.

With Guéhi now in the final six months of his contract at Crystal Palace, the defender has made it clear to the club that he will not be signing a new deal.

Palace, facing the prospect of losing one of their most valuable assets for free in the summer, have shifted their stance and are now actively pushing for a January sale.

Crystal Palace are ready to sell Marc Guéhi

Manager Oliver Glasner and the club’s hierarchy believe cashing in this month is the most responsible option to avoid a total loss, especially given the strong interest from multiple top clubs.

Liverpool and Man City currently lead the chase. Both clubs consider the signing of a top-level centre-back an urgent priority, albeit for different reasons.

Liverpool have endured a turbulent defensive campaign, with inconsistent performances contributing to dropped points throughout the season.

The uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konaté has only heightened the need for reinforcement.

Guéhi, an England international with proven Premier League quality, is viewed as an ideal long-term solution under Arne Slot.

Man City to compete with Liverpool for Guéhi’s signature

City, meanwhile, find themselves in the midst of an unexpected defensive crisis. Key centre-backs Joško Gvardiol and Rúben Dias are both sidelined with injuries, forcing Pep Guardiola to rely heavily on makeshift defensive lineups during a crucial period of the season.

Adding Guéhi would immediately strengthen their depth and provide cover for both domestic and European competitions.

Crystal Palace’s willingness to sell now sets the stage for intense negotiations in the coming days.

The club are prepared to listen to offers from both Liverpool and Man City, and with Guéhi meeting his agent imminently, his future could accelerate quickly.

With two of England’s biggest clubs now in the race and Palace determined to complete a sale this month, the next two weeks could determine the future of one of league’s best centre-backs.

Liverpool plot €50m La Liga snatch after attacker’s Super Cup heroics