Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for the former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

The attacker has done quite well since moving to Marseille, establishing himself as one of the best players in Ligue 1. Greenwood has been linked with Tottenham in recent weeks.

Liverpool eyeing Mason Greenwood

He has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months, and a report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool is determined to secure his signature. They believe that Greenwood could be the ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.​

The French outfit will demand around €80-100 million for the player, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to pay up. The Premier League champions are determined to get the deal done, and they have emerged as a strong contender for Greenwood.

They are seriously considering an official move for the player, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Greenwood could be a useful addition

The 24-year-old is capable of operating as a centre forward as well as a right-sided attacker. He could form a solid partnership with the likes of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

However, their asking price is quite steep, and Marseille might have to be more reasonable in their demands for the move to go through.

Greenwood will certainly be attracted to the prospect of returning to the Premier League. He will feel that he has unfinished business in Premier League football.

The 24-year-old has 15 goals and four assists to his name in all competitions this season, and there is no doubt that he could transform Liverpool in the final third.

Apart from his scoring ability, his flair and link-up play will add ingenuity to the Liverpool attack.