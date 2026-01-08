Arne Slot could still land the signing of Marc Guehi (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to add more quality to their attacking unit, and have identified the Barcelona attacker Roony Bardghji as a target.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool could offer €50 million in order to sign the 20-year-old Swedish prospect. The report claims that Liverpool are looking at him as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Bardghji has also been linked with Leeds. Other Premier League clubs, such as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, have also tried to sign Bardghji.

Reds could use Roony Bardghji​

Bardghji has struggled to secure regular opportunities at the Spanish club, and a move to the Premier League could be an interesting option for him. If Liverpool can offer him regular opportunities, it would be the ideal move for the young attacker.

He will add pace, flair and unpredictability in the final third. Liverpool have missed a player with his skillset since the departure of Luis Diaz. They need to bring in more cutting-edge in the final third.

Meanwhile, Liverpool sent scouts to watch the player in action during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Club Bilbao. The Swedish international produced a goal and two assists in an important game for Barcelona, and Liverpool scouts are now convinced that he is ready to take on a new challenge in the Premier League.

Barcelona could be tempted to sell Bardghji

€50 million is a considerable offer for a young player like him, and Barcelona could be tempted if the proposal is presented. They are experiencing financial difficulties and need to raise funds to improve their team. Selling the young player could allow them to improve multiple areas of their squad. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool comes forward with an official offer in the coming weeks.

It has been a disappointing season for Liverpool so far, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing the talented young attacker could prove to be a wise decision.