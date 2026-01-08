2x UCL, 4x league titles - Man United eye exciting managerial appointment from Euro giants

Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique as a possible option to be their next full time manager.

The Red Devils currently have Darren Fletcher in charge as caretaker manager, and could hire an interim until the end of the season.

According to Defensa Central, Enrique could be an option for Man Utd next season, when it looks like he’s expected to leave PSG.

The Spanish tactician is said to be keen on a new challenge in the Premier League, according to the report.

Luis Enrique would be a superb appointment for Manchester United

Enrique could be one of the best possible options for United at the moment, in what looks like a difficult market for elite coaches.

The former Barcelona boss has a superb record, having won two league titles during his time at the Nou Camp, and with his current employers.

Enrique has also won the Champions League with both Barca and PSG, so could be ideal to help get United back to their best.

See below for the 55-year-old’s hugely impressive record in his management career so far…

Luis Enrique Wins Draws Losses Win % Roma 17 9 16 40.48 Celta Vigo 15 7 18 37.50 Barcelona 138 22 21 76.24 Spain 26 14 7 55.31 PSG 99 26 19 68.75

Enrique hasn’t managed in English football before, but his experience at big clubs could mean he’s still a better option for United than some of the other names being linked.

Even if Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola have done well in the Premier League, there’s no guarantee they’d cope with the difference in pressure at United.

Enrique, by contrast, has arguably coped with similar circumstances as he took jobs at both Barcelona and PSG when the pressure was high as his predecessors had under-achieved somewhat.

His brand of football and winning mentality clearly served them well, and that could make him just what United need at this difficult moment in their history.