“I like the idea…” – Man United legend suggests radical “dream” solution to manager problem

Peter Schmeichel on punditry duty (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has made the radical suggestion that a dream team of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher could take charge of the side.

At least until the end of the season, former Red Devils goalkeeper Schmeichel says he’d like to see those three club legends share the duties of managing the first-team.

United have just sacked Ruben Amorim as their manager after a poor spell over the last year or so, and they now look set to appoint an interim until the end of the season.

After that, Man Utd will surely look to someone else to come in as their permanent successor to Amorim.

However, Schmeichel is looking forward to the prospect of all three of Solskjaer, Carrick and Fletcher sharing interim management duties.

Peter Schmeichel’s radical solution for Manchester United

As quoted by the Metro, the pundit said: “We are Manchester United and there aren’t that many Manchester United people back at the club to actually drive it in the direction that Manchester United should be driven at.

“It pleases me that the three of them [Fletcher, Solskjaer and Carrick] are mentioned.

“I mean, it’s a dream, for me, it’s a dream team if they could get all three to see out the rest of the season.”

He added: “We’ve been through a period of quite a lot of managers and only one manager by the way, since Sir Alex Ferguson, had more than 100 games which is a staggering stat for me.

“We’ve been through a period where it hasn’t worked, with big, strong-name managers come in with their systems and their ideas and it hasn’t worked.

“I like the idea that, at least for the next four months, the actual football will be run by people who have been there as players, have good qualities as coaches and know what Manchester United is supposed to be.”