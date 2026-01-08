"Crazy" - Man United warned about sleepwalking into "ridiculous" decision as talks advance

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada
Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been warned by former Liverpool player and pundit Danny Murphy about the “crazy” decision to hire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager again.

Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day, Murphy said he thought it was “ridiculous” to be going back in for Solskjaer after they’d previously sacked him.

The Norwegian tactician, also a former Man Utd player, had an initial spell as interim manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked at Old Trafford, and he then ended up getting the job permanently.

However, things ended badly for him as he was sacked in November 2021, so it does seem strange to turn to him now when things are looking even worse.

Manchester United warned against bringing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back

When asked about the United manager situation, Murphy made it clear he didn’t agree with the prospect of Solskjaer coming in for another spell as interim manager.

Watch below as the pundit instead suggested someone like Roy Keane being given a chance at the job…

“Well the Solskjaer one, coming back is crazy,” Murphy said. “I mean, Man Utd paid him to leave because he ultimately failed and then they’re going to pay him to come back.

“It seems ridiculous when you’ve got options like Michael Carrick … and then obviously you’ve got someone like (Roy) Keane who the fans would love to come back.

“Okay some people might think that would be a bit chaotic, but he’s a leader – they need someone to galvanise everybody, and I’m not sure Solskjaer’s the man to do that.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer waves to the Besiktas fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer waves to the Besiktas fans (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Solskjaer’s record as Manchester United manager

Solskjaer started well in his first stint as MUFC boss, but things ended pretty terribly for him before he was eventually sacked in November 2021.

The 52-year-old took charge of 168 games in total, winning 91 of those, giving him a win percentage of 54.17%.

See below for his full record compared to other recent managers as Fabrizio Romano reports on YouTube that talks are advancing over his return…

Manager Games Wins Draws Losses Win %
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 168 91 37 40 54.17
Michael Carrick (caretaker) 3 2 1 0 66.67
Ralf Rangnick (interim) 29 11 10 8 37.93
Erik ten Hag 128 70 23 35 54.69
Ruud van Nistelrooy (caretaker) 4 3 1 0 75.00
Ruben Amorim 63 24 18 21 38.10

 

More Stories Danny Murphy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *