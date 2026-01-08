Two-year deal: Club preparing transfer offer for Manchester United star

Casemiro celebrates with Joshua Zirkzee (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro is reportedly set to be the subject of interest from Brazilian club Palmeiras.

According to Fichajes, citing journalist Diego Firmino, it could be that Palmeiras will come in with an offer for Casemiro amid doubts over his Man Utd future.

The report suggests the veteran Brazil international could be offered a two-year deal by Palmeiras, though it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely return to the Brazilian league.

Casemiro might well end up having tempting offers from elsewhere, with Saudi Pro League clubs perhaps also realistic as potential destinations for him, with far higher wages likely to be on offer there.

Casemiro’s difficult spell at Manchester United

Casemiro is one of the greats of his generation, having been a key part of some of Real Madrid’s best teams in the last decade.

The 33-year-old won five Champions League titles during his time at the Bernabeu, as well as three La Liga titles and other major honours.

Casemiro also started well at United when he joined in the summer of 2022, helping the club win the Carabao Cup final in his first season at Old Trafford.

Since then, however, Casemiro’s form has gone downhill, and he’s clearly no longer the player he once was.

Manchester United need to make changes in midfield

One imagines we’ll see Casemiro move on soon, and he might not be the only one, with Manuel Ugarte also struggling during his time in Manchester.

The Red Devils have also been strongly linked with Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson by the Daily Mail and others, and he could be a fine replacement.

Casemiro will no doubt be remembered for a great career, but mostly in Madrid rather than during this late-career spell in the Premier League.