Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement over the transfer of highly-rated young defender Mor Ndiaye, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are closing in on this promising signing, with Romano posting on X that a verbal agreement has been reached for this deal to go through.

See below for the details on this new Liverpool signing, with the Senegalese wonderkid now expected to complete a move to Anfield…

Mor Ndiaye to Liverpool transfer given the “here we go” by Fabrizio Romano

? Liverpool reach verbal agreement to sign left-sided CB Mor Ndiaye ??? Senegal defender has played at the recent U17 World Cup in Qatar; deal follows the signing of Ifeane Ndukwe from Austria Wien sealed last week. Here we go. ?? pic.twitter.com/okQtfzZaG4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2026

Romano posted: “Liverpool reach verbal agreement to sign left-sided CB Mor Ndiaye.

“Senegal defender has played at the recent U17 World Cup in Qatar; deal follows the signing of Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Wien sealed last week. Here we go.”

LFC fans probably won’t know a huge amount about Ndiaye yet, but he looks like a big prospect for the future and one who could end up being a smart investment by the club.

Liverpool building for the future

Liverpool are going through something of a transitional season, with Arne Slot making a lot of changes to the squad that won the Premier League title last season.

Two big names in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz left in the summer, and big money was spent on Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

With Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger, and Ibrahima Konate coming towards the end of his contract, signings like Ndiaye could be important to help build for the future.

Slot will need to bring through a new generation as many of the players from Jurgen Klopp’s best teams have now gone, and the rest probably won’t be around for that much longer.