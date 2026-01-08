“Worry for the manager” – Roy Keane fires warning to Arsenal after what he noticed vs Liverpool

Mikel Arteta and Roy Keane (Photo by Julian Finney, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has suggested that Arsenal looked nervous against Liverpool tonight and that will be a “worry” for manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners had the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table this evening, but were held to a 0-0 draw by the Reds.

Despite it not being a great season so far for Liverpool, they looked really solid at the Emirates Stadium and frustrated the home crowd, with Arsenal having to settle for a point.

Arteta’s side are still six points ahead of Man City, so it’s far from a crisis, but Keane feels the players and the crowd seemed nervous, and that doesn’t bode well when there will be harder games ahead…

"Not great but you'll take your point and move on" Roy Keane says Arsenal looked frightened to take their opportunity ?? pic.twitter.com/WerxivmbHB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 8, 2026

Roy Keane on worrying thing about Arsenal’s draw vs Liverpool

Speaking on Sky Sports on punditry duty after the game, Keane said: “Arsenal were probably a bit…there was a bit of tension in the stadium.

“Liverpool aren’t in a great place, you go on and win it you go X points clear…

“I think if you’re in the Arsenal dressing room afterwards you go it’s not great but you take the point and move on.

“It’s a nice lead to have, but the performance, they were a bit tentative, and that’ll be a worry for the manager because obviously there are going to be bigger games coming up, and before you get to the end of the season it’s obviously going to be more nerve-wracking.

“They looked a bit frightened tonight to grab that opportunity, but you take the point and the clean sheet of course.”

Can Arsenal keep their cool in title pursuit?

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League title since all the way back in 2004, so it’s inevitable that the fans and everyone associated with the club will be feeling some nerves.

Still, if they’re ever going to get over the line after some recent near-misses, then they surely need to be doing better in big games like this.

Arsenal lost to Liverpool away from home earlier this season and could only manage a draw against City at the Emirates, whilst drawing away at Chelsea when they were down to ten men for much of the game.

Arteta will hope his players can bounce back from this and show a bit more confidence rather than freezing when it really matters in the latter stages of the season.