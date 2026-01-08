'There might just be a twist' - Sky pundit claims Liverpool could hijack Man City deal

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, hugs Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Former midfielder Jamie Redknapp, now a prominent Sky Sports analyst, has sparked fresh drama in the Premier League transfer market.

The pundit has claimed that Liverpool have made a late attempt to sign Antoine Semenyo, despite widespread belief that the Bournemouth forward is on the verge of joining Manchester City.

Semenyo has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium for several weeks, with reports suggesting that Man City have already made significant progress, not only in negotiations with Bournemouth, but also in discussions with the player himself.

Multiple outlets have claimed that Semenyo has informed Bournemouth of his desire to join City, driven primarily by the opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, a manager renowned for improving attacking talent.

With all signs pointing toward a seemingly inevitable move to Manchester, Redknapp’s latest comments have introduced an unexpected twist.

Liverpool could still be in the race to sign Semenyo

Speaking live on Sky Sports, the former Liverpool midfielder revealed that City’s pursuit may not be as straightforward as previously believed, hinting that Liverpool could still be in the race.

Redknapp said: “I’m not so sure. I’ve heard there might be a little bit of a twist. I think Liverpool could still be in the equation.

“I think that, I’ve got to be honest, I think if they did come in – why they perhaps haven’t come in as strongly, I’m surprised.

“If you look at that position, with Mohamed Salah and how long he’s going to be at the club for, we don’t quite know. If you’ve got a player of that quality and he shows he’s a match-winner, he turns up in the big moments.

“Why wouldn’t you be in for him? I’m not saying it’s a Sky Sports breaking news moment, but all I’m saying is, I’ve heard tonight that it might not be the forgone conclusion that he’s going to be having a medical at Man City.

“There might still be a little twist and I hope so.”

There could be a late twist in the transfer saga

Redknapp’s remarks immediately fuelled speculation that Liverpool could be considering Semenyo potentially as part of early succession planning for Mohamed Salah, whose long-term future at Anfield remains unclear.

However, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will formalise their interest or if City’s advanced negotiations will be enough to complete the deal.

Redknapp’s inside whisper suggests that nothing is guaranteed just yet and as he hinted, the transfer saga may still contain “a little twist.”

With the window open and one of the Premier League’s most impressive attacking talents available for a move, the coming days could be eventful for the Bournemouth star.

