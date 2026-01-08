(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Brentford star Michael Kayode has become one of the most in-demand young defenders in Europe following his impressive season in the Premier League.

Despite his age, the 21-year-old right-back has displayed maturity and consistency well beyond his years, earning widespread attention from several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Among the interested parties, Manchester City are emerging as the most serious suitors, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The defender has made 25 appearances for Brentford this season in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to strengthen at right-back in the summer window, with long-term concerns surrounding squad depth in that position.

Man City have been impressed with Kayode’s performances

City have been tracking Kayode closely, impressed by his defensive composure and ability to join in attack.

Right now, City are using Matheus Nunes in the right-back position, even though he is naturally a midfielder.

However, City are far from alone. Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Inter Milan have all been monitoring Kayode’s development.

His rise has also kept him on the radar of Newcastle United, who were interested during his time at Fiorentina, and Tottenham Hotspur, who have maintained a long-standing admiration for the player.

Brentford secured Kayode from Fiorentina last summer, initially on loan before making the deal permanent for a fee believed to be between £17-18 million. In the space of just a few months, his market value has soared.

Brentford are in strong position regarding Kayode’s future

The London club have positioned themselves strongly for future negotiations, thanks in part to the defender’s long-term contract running until 2030, a key factor that significantly boosts their bargaining power.

If an official bid arrives during the current winter window, reports suggest Brentford would demand a fee exceeding €35 million, potentially rising toward €40 million with performance-related bonuses.

Yet, there is also a sense that Brentford may prefer to delay any sale until the summer, when competition among Europe’s elite is likely to intensify and push the price higher.

With more clubs expected to enter the race after further evaluating their defensive needs, Kayode’s value could climb even further.

