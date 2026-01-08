“Name I keep hearing…” – Journalist drops exciting Man United manager target for the summer

Thomas Tuchel and Zinedine Zidane
Thomas Tuchel and Zinedine Zidane (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly set to hire either Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Michael Carrick as interim manager, with Thomas Tuchel the favourite to take the permanent job next summer.

That’s according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, who says the name he keeps hearing is England boss Tuchel as a strong candidate to be next Man Utd manager.

Watch below as Crook says a deal for Solskjaer or Carrick should be done soon, and then Tuchel might be the most likely permanent successor to Ruben Amorim for next season…

Crook notes that Tuchel has previously turned the Red Devils job down before, but that won’t necessarily mean he’s not targeted by the club again.

Why Thomas Tuchel could be the ideal candidate for Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel during his England unveiling
Thomas Tuchel during his England unveiling (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tuchel is a proven winner, with plenty of major trophies on his CV, including the Champions League title during a spell in charge of Chelsea.

The German tactician has often shown he can get players to go up a level under his guidance, as he’s done with England as he prepares for the 2026 World Cup.

All in all, Tuchel ticks a lot of boxes for MUFC as they need to get the balance right between building for the future and also getting back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Thomas Tuchel Wins Draws Losses Win %
Borussia Dortmund 67 23 17 62.62
PSG 95 13 19 74.80
Chelsea 60 24 16 60.00
Bayern Munich 37 8 16 60.66
England 9 0 1 90.00

Who else could be in the frame for the Man United job?

Another big name coming up at the moment is Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Enrique, who could be on the move at the end of this season.

Enrique is another Champions League winner, though, unlike Tuchel, he doesn’t have Premier League experience.

Still, Defensa Central claim he’s an option for United and he’s keen on a challenge in English football.

Other names to watch will surely be impressive Premier League managers such as Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola.

