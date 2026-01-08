Three managers who can fix the mess created by Amorim at Man United - opinion

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

With Ruben Amorim gone, the Manchester United board cannot afford another “project.”

They need a guarantee. They need assurances. The Amorim and Erik ten Hag era promised so much but failed to deliver.

The 2025/26 season is slipping into irrelevance, and the next appointment must be capable of delivering immediate impact while building a sustainable future.

Here are the three managers United must target, and how they are performing right now.

1. Thomas Tuchel (England)

Current Status: England Manager

The Situation: This is the dream appointment, but also the most complicated. Tuchel has been flawless since taking the England job in January 2025, cruising through World Cup qualifiers.

Why him? He is a tactical elite who thrives in knockout football, a trait Man United desperately needs for cup runs. His teams are defensively robust but lethal in transition.

The Obstacle: Wrestling him away from the FA just five months before the 2026 World Cup would be an unprecedented diplomatic war.

2. Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace)

Current Status: Crystal Palace Manager (13th in Premier League)

The Situation: Glasner is currently the hottest property in English football. After leading Palace to a historic FA Cup triumph in May 2025 (beating Man City) and a Community Shield win over Liverpool, he has massively overachieved with the Eagles.

Why him? He has proven he can turn mid-tier squads into giant-killers. His 3-4-2-1 system is disciplined, aggressive, and direct, perfect for players like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha who thrive on space.

Unlike Amorim, Glasner has Premier League silverware to back up his methods. He is a “safe” risk who is already overachieving with fewer resources.

3. Roberto De Zerbi (Marseille)

Current Status: Marseille Manager (3rd in Ligue 1)

The Situation: Since leaving Brighton, De Zerbi has turned the Stade Vélodrome into a fortress. Marseille currently sit 3rd in Ligue 1, playing some of the most electrifying football in Europe.

Why him? If Man United want to return to being the “Entertainers,” De Zerbi is the only choice. He has restored his reputation after a mixed end at Brighton, proving he can handle the pressure of a passionate, volatile fanbase in Marseille. He would demand total control, but his football would instantly galvanise a bored Old Trafford crowd.

