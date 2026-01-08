(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from West Ham, and the north London outfit would be willing to provide him with an exit route. As per Fichajes, Spurs are leading the race to sign Bowen.

West Ham are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and naturally, teams are keeping tabs on their key players. If they go down at the end of the season, they are likely to lose several important players, including Bowen.​

Tottenham need more quality and depth on the flanks, and signing the 29-year-old England international could prove to be a masterstroke. He has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League. The England international registered 23 goal contributions in the league last season, and he is certainly good enough to play for the top teams.

The opportunity to join Tottenham will be exciting for him as well. He will want to compete in Europe and fight for trophies. Tottenham might be able to provide him with that opportunity.

However, it remains to be seen how Tottenham accommodate him in the starting line-up. They have signed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United at the start of the season, and the Ghanaian international plays on the right wing. Bowen plays in a similar role, and the arrival of the England international could push the African into a more central role. Kudus is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three.

Tottenham need a dynamic attacker like him, and signing Bowen would be a wise decision. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could hit the ground running and make an immediate impact.​