Amad Diallo of Manchester United battles for possession with Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The 46-year-old has done an impressive job at the French club, and he is on the radar of Manchester United as well. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham could look to bring him in as a replacement for Thomas Frank if the results do not improve quickly.

They have been quite disappointing in recent months, and they will be desperate to turn things around.

Spurs keen on Roberto De Zerbi

“There’s no rush to sack him right now,” a source told TEAMtalk regarding Frank. “The board appreciates the stability he’s brought and the clear issues with the squad, but results speak for themselves. If things don’t turn around, changes will be inevitable.”

Meanwhile, the report claims that the 46-year-old manager is flattered by the interest from the North London club, but he would prefer to join Manchester United instead. Apparently, the move to Old Trafford would be a “dream opportunity” for him.

“He’s flattered by Tottenham’s interest, but United would likely be priority,” a source told TEAMtalk.

The development will come as a blow for Tottenham, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to join the club. Meanwhile, Manchester United are searching for a quality manager as well. They recently sacked Ruben Amorim and need a quality replacement.

Will Man United move for De Zerbi?

De Zerbi was excellent in the Premier League during his time at Brighton, and there is no doubt that he could be an attractive target for Manchester United. It will be interesting to see whether they decide to make an official appointment of him as their next manager.

They will certainly be encouraged by the fact that the 46-year-old is considering joining them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.